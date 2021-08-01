Petrol and Diesel prices remains same in Bhubaneswar for second consecutive day; Check fuel rates here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price remains the same the second consecutive day in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre in the temple city.

While on Friday, the petrol price was also recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price was also recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre.

The petrol prices in all districts of Odisha have continued to record above Rs 100 for the last few months and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.85 per litre.