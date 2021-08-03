Petrol and diesel prices remains constant in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, Check fuel rates here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices has remain constant in Odisha’s capital city on Tuesday. The fuel prices has not changed in the last 24 hours in the smart city of Odisha.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.71 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 97.99 per litre in the temple city.

While on Monday, the petrol price and diesel prices were recorded as the same as of today.

The petrol prices in all districts of Odisha have continued to record above Rs 100 for the last few months and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.85 per litre.

On the other hand, the diesel price have been recorded above Rs 100 in Gajapati, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada districts.

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows: