Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for 2nd consecutive day in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has remained constant for the second consecutive day in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The cost of petrol and diesel has not changed in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre in the city.

Similarly on Monday, the petrol price was also recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price was also recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre in the temple city.

All districts of Odisha have continued to recorded the petrol prices above Rs 100 for over a month now and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.73 per litre.

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:
Picture Credit: Goodreturns
Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows:
Picture Credit: Goodreturns
