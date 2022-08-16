Petrol And Diesel Prices Increase In Bhubaneswar Today, petrol price in bhubaneswar today, petrol diesel price today, petrol price today, diesel price today, petrol diesel price in odisha today, petrol price in odisha today, petrol price in delhi, petrol price in india, diesel price in odisha, petrol rate, diesel rate, odia news, kalingatv, kalinga news, odisha news today
File Photo

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar Today

By WCE 6 88 0

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices remained constant in the capital city Bhubaneswar on Tuesday and were recorded at Rs 103.19 and Rs 94.76, respectively.

The current prices for petrol and diesel in Silver City, Cuttack are recorded at Rs 103.54 and Rs 95.10, respectively.

In Malkangiri, the cost of petrol is now Rs 108.92 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.29 per litre.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively.

The cost of petrol is Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

You might also like
Nation

Body of Army Jawan missing since 38 years found in Siachen

State

Shocking! 2 Miscreants Kill Youth In Front Of Mother In Odisha

State

Over 11 lakh cusec water flowing in Mundali, over 5 lakh cusec in Naraj

State

Heavy rainfall warning issued for Odisha on Aug 18, Fresh low pressure likely to form…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.