petrol diesel price in bhuabneswar today
Image Credits: IANS

Petrol and diesel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

By Sunita 10 0

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged in capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The petrol and diesel price were recorded at Rs 103.19 and Rs 94.76, respectively.

The current prices for petrol and diesel in Cuttack have been recorded at Rs 103.54 and Rs 95.10, respectively. In Malkangiri, the cost of petrol has been recorded the highest in the state and is now at Rs 108.92 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.29 per litre.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in India’s capital New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol is Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

You might also like
Nation

All Eyes On Noida Twin Tower Demolition Today!

State

Minor girl allegedly sexually harassed inside Panchayat premises in Gajapati

State

Tragic! 5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Kamakhyanagar

Business

Check gold rate in India for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.