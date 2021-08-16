Petrol and diesel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar, Check today’s rates here

By WCE 6
petrol price in bhubaneswar
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices has remained constant in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Monday. The fuel rate has not changed in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price has been recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre in the smart city.

While on Sunday, the petrol and diesel rates were recorded the same as of today in the temple city in Bhubaneswar.

The petrol prices in all districts of Odisha have been record above Rs 100 for the last few months and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.71 per litre today.

Related News

Petrol and Diesel prices increase in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel…

Fuel prices decrease for second consecutive day in…

On the other hand, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangapur, and Rayagada districts continues to record diesel prices above Rs 100.

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

Petrol
Image Credit: Goodreturns

Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

diesel
Image Credit: Goodreturns
You might also like
State

Lion Bus Safari resumes in Nandankanan Zoological Park from today

State

Gold rate increases in Bhubaneswar today; Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold price

State

104 below 18-years children test positive for Covid-19 in Odisha

State

Srimandir reopens for devotees of Puri Municipality area, Cremation of bodies also…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.