Petrol and diesel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s fuel price

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price have remained constant for the second day straight in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The price of petrol in the temple city have been recorded at Rs 101.81 per litre while the diesel rate is recorded at Rs 91.62 per litre today. On Wednesday as well as Tuesday, the petrol and diesel price also recorded the same as of today.

On the other hand, the petrol and diesel prices in major cities of India have remained unchanged for the past few weeks after the price cut was announced by Government.

The petrol price in major cities of India like Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 101.50, Rs 104.67, and Rs 109.98 respectively. The diesel price is recorded at Rs 91.52 in Chennai, Rs 89.79 in Kolkata, and in Mumbai, the rates are at Rs 94.14.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol in the national capital is recorded at Rs 103.97 per litre while the price of diesel is at Rs 86.67 per litre.

You can also know the price of petrol in your city by sending the code of your city and send it to the number 9224992249. The codes for each city are different which you can find on the ICOL website. Note that the price of petrol and diesel changes at 6 am every day.

