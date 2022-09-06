petrol diesel price today
Petrol and diesel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel rates in your city

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices remain constant in Odisha’s temple city Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The petrol and diesel price were recorded at Rs 103.19 and Rs 94.76, respectively.

While on Sunday, the petrol rate was recorded at Rs 103.19 and the diesel was at Rs 94.76, respectively.

The fuel rates in various cities of the state have also seen marginal changes. The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have decreased and are recorded at Rs 103.28 and Rs 94.84, respectively. In Malkangiri, the cost of petrol has been recorded the highest in the state and is now at Rs 109.20 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.56 per litre.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in India’s capital New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol in major cities of India has been recorded at Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

You can also check the price of petrol and diesel through SMS. According to the Indian Oil website, you need to write your city code and send it to 9224992249. The code varies from city to city. You can get the city code from the website.

The price of petrol and diesel changes every day at 6 am. Petrol and diesel prices fluctuate daily depending on foreign prices as well as crude prices in the international market.

