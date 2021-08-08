Petrol and diesel prices remain constant for third consecutive day in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel rates

Bhubaneswar: The fuel prices has remained constant for third consecutive day in capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The petrol and diesel prices have not changed in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre in the temple city.

While on Saturday, the petrol and diesel rate was recorded as the same of today in capital city.

The petrol prices in all districts of Odisha have continued to record above Rs 100 for the last few months and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.79 per litre.

On the other hand, Bhawanipatna, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts continues to recorded diesel prices above Rs 100.

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows: