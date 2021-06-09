Petrol And Diesel Prices Increase In Capital City Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

By WCE 6
petrol price in bhubaneswar
Indian oil petrol pump. (credit : Twitter)

Bhubaneswar: The price of petrol and diesel increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. While the petrol price has increased by 8 paise per litre, the diesel price has risen by 9 paise per litre.

On Wednesday, the price of petrol is recorded at Rs 96.13 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 94.04 per litre.

While on Tuesday, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 96.05 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 93.95 per litre in the capital city.

Check petrol price in major cities of India:

Photo Credit: GoodRetuns

Check diesel price in major cities of India:

Photo Credit: Good Returns
