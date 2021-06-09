Bhubaneswar: The price of petrol and diesel increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. While the petrol price has increased by 8 paise per litre, the diesel price has risen by 9 paise per litre.

On Wednesday, the price of petrol is recorded at Rs 96.13 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 94.04 per litre.

While on Tuesday, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 96.05 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 93.95 per litre in the capital city.

Check petrol price in major cities of India:

Check diesel price in major cities of India: