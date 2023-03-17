Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Petrol and diesel prices increase in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s updated rates

On Friday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre in Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased in Bhubaneswar on March 17, 2023. On Friday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have remained constant today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.80 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.34 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.63 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chenna

