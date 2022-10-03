Petrol and diesel prices increase in Bhubaneswar on Monday

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Monday. The petrol and diesel price were recorded at Rs 103.47 and Rs 95.03, respectively.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have increased at Rs 103.78 and Rs 95.33, respectively.

In Malkangiri, the cost of petrol has been recorded the highest in the state and is now at Rs 109.20 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.56 per litre.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in India’s capital New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol in major cities of India has been recorded at Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

