Petrol and Diesel prices Increase in Bhubaneswar on Friday, check fuel rate details

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel increased in capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. The rise in fuel prices has become a constant worry for the common people.

On Friday, the petrol price in Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 97.56 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 95.43 per litre.

As on Thursday, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 97.36 per litre while diesel price recorded at Rs 95.19 per litre.

The petrol price has increased by 20 paisa while the diesel has become costlier by 24 paisa in the last 24 hours.

