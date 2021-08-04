Petrol and diesel prices increase in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel rates here

petrol price in bhubaneswar
Image credits: tobuz

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices has increased in Odisha’s smart city Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The cost of petrol has risen by 27 Paise and the diesel rate has increased by 26 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.98 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 98.25 per litre in the temple city.

While on Monday, the petrol rate was recorded at Rs 102.71 per litre while the diesel price was recorded at Rs 97.99 per litre in the temple city.

The petrol prices in all districts of Odisha have continued to record above Rs 100 for the last few months and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.71 per litre.

On the other hand, the diesel price have been recorded above Rs 100 in Gajapati, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada districts.

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

petrol price
Picture Credit: Goodreturns

Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

diesel
Picture Credit: Goodreturns
