Petrol and Diesel prices increase in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel rates here

Bhubaneswar: The fuel prices has increased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The petrol rate has risen by 32 Paise and diesel cost has increased by 30 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.98 per litre while the diesel price is registered at Rs 98.25 per litre in the temple city.

While on Wednesday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price was recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre in the temple city in Bhubaneswar.

The petrol prices in all districts of Odisha have been record above Rs 100 for the last few months and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.71 per litre today.

On the other hand, Bolangir, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangapur, Nuaparha and Rayagada districts continues to record diesel prices above Rs 100.

