Petrol and diesel prices falls In Bhubaneswar; Check fuel rates here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has decreased again in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The cost of petrol has dropped by 37 Paise and the diesel rate by 1 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.36 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 97.94 per litre in the temple city.

While on Friday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 102.73 per litre while the diesel price was recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre.

All districts of Odisha have continued to recorded the petrol prices above Rs 100 for a few days now and Malkangiri has topped the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.73 per litre.

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows: