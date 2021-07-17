Petrol and diesel prices falls In Bhubaneswar; Check fuel rates here

By WCE 6
petrol price in bhubaneswar
Image Credits: tosshub

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has decreased again in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The cost of petrol has dropped by 37 Paise and the diesel rate by 1 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.36 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 97.94 per litre in the temple city.

While on Friday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 102.73 per litre while the diesel price was recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre.

All districts of Odisha have continued to recorded the petrol prices above Rs 100 for a few days now and Malkangiri has topped the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.73 per litre.

Related News

Petrol and Diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar on Thursday;…

Petrol and Diesel prices decrease In capital city…

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:
petrol price
Picture Credit: Goodreturns
Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows:
Picture Credit: Goodreturns
You might also like
Nation

India reports 38,079 new Covid cases, 560 deaths in 24 hrs

Nation

Covid-19: UGC issues guidelines on examination, academic calendar 2021-22

State

Parlakhemundi ACF Death: No sign of fire mishap inside the quarters

State

Odisha Covid death toll nears to 5000 mark

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.