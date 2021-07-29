Petrol and diesel prices fall in Bhubaneswar; Check fuel rates here

petrol price in bhubaneswar
(Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/ IANS)

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has dropped in smart city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The cost of petrol has decreased by 32 Paise and diesel rate has fallen by 30 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre in the city.

Similarly on Wednesday, the petrol price was also recorded at Rs 102.98 per litre while the diesel price was also recorded at Rs 98.25 per litre.

All districts of Odisha have continued to recorded the petrol prices above Rs 100 for over a month now and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.73 per litre.

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:
petrol
Photo Credit: Goodreturns
Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows:
diesel
Photo Credit: Goodreturns
