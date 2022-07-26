Petrol and diesel prices drop in Bhubaneswar today

By WCE 6
petrol diesel price today

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have decreased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Tuesday and are recorded at Rs 103.19 and Rs 94.76, respectively.

The current prices for petrol and diesel in Silver City, Cuttack are recorded at Rs 103.67 and Rs 95.22, respectively. In Malkangiri, Odisha, the cost of petrol is now Rs 108.92 per liter, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.30 per liter.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol is Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 111.35 in Mumbai, respectively. While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

Also Read: Petrol and diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack today

You might also like
State

Yet Again! Elephant Shot At In Cuttack District Of Odisha

State

Kalinga Stadium In Capital City Of Odisha Is India’s New Launchpad For Mega…

Business

Yes Bank-DHFL scam: CBI files charge sheet against builder Avinash Bhosale

State

New Covid Positive Cases At 662 In Odisha In Past 24 Hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.