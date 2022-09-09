petrol diesel price in bhubaneswar today
Petrol and diesel prices decreases in Bhubaneswar, details here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have increased in Odisha’s temple city Bhubaneswar on Friday. The petrol and diesel price were recorded at Rs 103.01 and Rs 94.58, respectively.

The fuel rates in various cities of the state have also seen marginal changes. The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have decreased and are recorded at Rs 103.28 and Rs 94.82, respectively.

In Malkangiri, the cost of petrol has been recorded the highest in the state and is now at Rs 109.20 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.56 per litre.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in India’s capital New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol in major cities of India has been recorded at Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

