Petrol and Diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar; Check fuel rates here

By WCE 6
petrol price in bhubaneswar
(Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/ IANS)

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has decreased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The cost of petrol has fallen by 32 Paise and diesel rate has dropped by 30 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 97.95  per litre in the temple city.

While on Friday, the petrol price was also recorded at Rs 102.98 per litre while the diesel price was also recorded at Rs 98.25 per litre.

The petrol prices in all districts of Odisha have continued to record above Rs 100 for the last few months and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.73 per litre.

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

 

petrol price
Picture Credit: Goodreturns

Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

diesel price
Picture Credit: Goodreturns

 

