Petrol and diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar on Sunday; Check fuel rates

By WCE 6
petrol price in bhubaneswar
(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has dropped in temple city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The cost of petrol has dropped by 5 Paise and the diesel cost has fallen by 4 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre in the city.

While on Saturday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 102.71 per litre while the diesel price was recorded at Rs 97.99 per litre in the smart city.

All districts of Odisha have continued to recorded the petrol prices above Rs 100 for a few days now and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.73 per litre.

Related News

Petrol and diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

Petrol and diesel prices increases in Bhubaneswar on…

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:
petrol price
Picture Credit: Goodreturns
Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows:
diesel price
photo Credit: Goodreturns
You might also like
State

25-year-old among 67 Covid-19 deaths in Odisha

State

Gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold rates here

State

Gangster Haider Encounter: Sec 144 imposed in Kendrapara

State

Odisha registers 1833 new Covid-19 positive cases in 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.