Petrol and diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar; Check fuel rates here

petrol price in bhubaneswar
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has decreased in the capital city Bhubaneswar on Monday. The petrol rates has fallen by 32 Paise and the diesel cost has dropped by 30 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre in the temple city.

While on Sunday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 102.98 per litre while the diesel price was recorded at Rs 98.25 per litre.

All districts of Odisha have continued to recorded the petrol prices above Rs 100 for a few days now and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.73 per litre.

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:
petrol price
Picture Credit: Goodreturns
Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows:
Picture Credit: Goodreturns
