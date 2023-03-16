Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Petrol and diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s updated rates

On Thursday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.05 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.62 per litre in Bhubaneswar.

State
By Sunita 0
petrol and diesel price in bhubaneswar
Image credit- IANS

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have decreased in Bhubaneswar on March 16, 2023. On Thursday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.05 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.62 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have remained constant today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.80 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.34 per litre.

Take a look

Auto Rickshaws strike in Bhubaneswar today

Odisha drivers strike continues for second day; Passengers stranded…

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.63 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chenna

Sunita 3689 news

Hi I am Sunita and i work as a copy editor in KalingaTV.com. I write articles on varied segments including Tech and Automobile. Also I am passionate towards writing State and news stories.

You might also like
State

No Auto Rickshaw services in Bhubaneswar tomorrow: Watch

State

BJD nominates Observers for upcoming Atabira, Hindol NAC Polls

State

Drivers in Odisha launch indefinite stir, public transport paralysed

State

Miscreants loot Rs 3 lakh from retired teacher in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7