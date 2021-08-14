Fuel prices decrease for second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar, Check Petrol and Diesel rates here

By WCE 6
(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)

Bhubaneswar: The fuel prices has continued to decrease for the second day in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The cost of petrol has decreased by 17 Paise and diesel rate has dropped by 17 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.49 per litre while the diesel price is registered at Rs 97.78 per litre in the temple city of Odisha.

While on Friday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price was recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre in the smart city.

The petrol prices in all districts of Odisha have been record above Rs 100 for the last few months and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.71 per litre today.

On the other hand, Bolangir, Boudh, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Nabarangapur, and Rayagada districts of Odisha have continued to record diesel prices above Rs 100.

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

petrol
Photo Credit: Goodreturns

Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

Image Credit: Goodreturns
