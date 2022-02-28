Petrol and diesel prices decrease for second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have decreased in the Bhubaneswar on Monday. Today, the petrol price has been recorded at Rs 101.70 per litre while the diesel rate is recorded at Rs 91.52 per litre.

Earlier on Sunday, the petrol rate was recorded at Rs 101.81 per litre and the diesel rate is recorded at Rs 91.62 per litre. The cost of petrol and diesel has fallen by 11 Paise and 10 paise in respectively the last 24 hours.

The petrol and diesel price in Cuttack has decreased and is recorded at Rs 102.04 and Rs 91.85 respectively.

The fuel prices in major cities of India have remained constant today. The petrol cost in Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 101.51, Rs 104.67, and Rs 109.98 respectively. The diesel price, on the other hand, is recorded at Rs 91.53 in Chennai, Rs 89.79 in Kolkata, and in Mumbai, the rates are at Rs 94.14.

Meanwhile, the cost of petrol in the national capital, Delhi is recorded at Rs 95.41 per litre while the diesel is at Rs 86.67 per litre.

You can also know the price of petrol in your city by sending the code of your city and send it to the number 9224992249. The codes for each city are different which you can find on the ICOL website.

