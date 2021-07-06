Petrol and Diesel price remain constant in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, Check fuel rates here

petrol price in bhubaneswar
Indian oil petrol pump. (credit : Twitter)

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has remained constant in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The fuel prices have not changed in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of the petrol has been recorded at Rs 100.67 per litre while the cost of the diesel is recorded at Rs 97.75 per litre in Bhubaneswar.

On Monday, the price of petrol was registered the same as of today in the capital city of Odisha.

However, the petrol price has still remained above the grim mark of Rs 100 per litre in all districts of Odisha. Today also Malkangiri has continued to have the highest petrol price that is Rs 105.73 per litre.

Check petrol price in major cities of India:
Picture Credit: Goodreturns
Check diesel price in major cities of India:
Picture Credit: Goodreturns
