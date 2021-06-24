Petrol And Diesel price increases in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hrs, Check Fuel rates here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has increased in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The petrol has become costlier by 59 paisa per litre and diesel price has risen by 40 paise per litre in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of petrol has been registered at Rs 98.85 per litre while the cost of diesel has reached at Rs 96.54 per litre in the capital city of Odisha.

Where as on Wednesday, the price of petrol was also recorded at Rs 98.26 per litre and diesel price was recorded at Rs 96.14 per litre.

Check petrol price in major cities of India:

Check diesel price in major cities of India: