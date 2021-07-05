Petrol and Diesel price increases again in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel rates here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has continued to increased in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Monday. The continuous rise in fuel prices have taken a toll on the common man’s monthly finances.

The petrol price has risen by 72 Paise while the diesel price is increased by 56 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of the petrol has been recorded at Rs 100.67 per litre while the cost of the diesel is recorded at Rs 97.75 per litre in Bhubaneswar.

On Sunday, the price of petrol was registered at Rs 99.95 per litre while the cost of diesel has been recorded at Rs 97.19 per litre in the capital city of Odisha.

The petrol price has remained above the grim mark of Rs 100 per litre in all districts of Odisha. Today also Malkangiri has continued to have the highest petrol price.

