Petrol And Diesel Price In Capital City Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Here

Bhubaneswar: Diesel and Petrol rate witness minor change in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours.

Today, petrol rate was recorded ₹ 84.84 per litre while diesel rate was recorded ₹80.29 per litre.

On Sunday, the price of the petrol recorded ₹ 84.22 per litre and price of diesel recorded ₹ 80.46 per litre.