Petrol and diesel price continues to increase; Check today’s fuel rates

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has continued to increase in capital city Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The cost of petrol rate has increased by 88 Paise and diesel rate has risen by 94 Paise in the last 24 hours respectively.

Today, the petrol price has been recorded at Rs 104.57 per litre while the diesel price has been recorded at Rs 100.51 per litre in the temple city. While on Wednesday, the petrol rate was also recorded at Rs 103.69 and the diesel rate was recorded at Rs 99.57 in the smart city of Odisha. The rate of petrol in Malkangiri district has been recorded to be the highest in the state at Rs 109.87.

Earlier on Wednesday, the prices of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders across all categories including subsidised gas were hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder. This is the fourth straight increase in rates in less than two months.

Following are some metro cities of India where the price of petrol continues to breach the Rs 100 mark:

Following are the diesel price in some metro cities of India:

Also read: Check gold price today for 24 carat and 22 carat in your city