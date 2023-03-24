Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Pet dog fights snake to save owner in Odisha

A team of snake rescuers reached the spot and rescued the poisonous snake safely and released it in a forested area in Malkangiri.

dog fights snake to save owner in Odisha

Malkangiri: A pet dog reportedly fought with a poisonous snake in its bid to save the owner in Odisha’s Malkangiri district headquarters town.

A poisonous snake reportedly tried to enter the house of the dog’s owner, Shiva Prasad, while everyone was asleep. However, the pet dog ‘Tommy’ prevented it from entering the house.

When Shiva Prasad and her family members came out of the house after hearing Tommy’s barking, they found the dog putting its life at risk and fighting with the snake. Soon they informed the snake helpline members about the incident.

A team of snake rescuers reached the spot and rescued the poisonous snake safely and released it in a forested area.

Meanwhile, Tommy’s act of saving the master’s life has become a topic of discussion in the town. Probably, this is the reason why the dog is said to be the most faithful animal in the world.

