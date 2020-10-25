Florida resident Kay Rogers says her family cat always “gifts” her from outside. But her latest journey was like no other as she brought a two-headed snake to him.

Rogers told WFTS Tampa Bella, “Today, my daughter sent me this message: ‘Mother, she’s got a snake and has two heads.” “I think it’s the best of them all, but she sure is Roop is an adventurous cat. ”

A cat named Olive used the dog door to pull the snake into the family’s Palm Harbor home and proudly placed it on the living room carpet. When Ms. Rogers’ daughter, Avery, saw the snake up close, she realized she had two heads. She named the snake Dos.

“Basically I thought my daughter was joking. When I saw him, I was shocked, something I had never seen before,” Kay Rogers told Click Orlando.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission identified the snake as a black racer from the south and shared the photo on Facebook.

“This phenomenon, termed bicephaly, is uncommon but happens during embryo development when two monozygotic twins failed to separate, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body. Both head’s tongue flick and react to movement, but not always in the same way. Two-headed snakes are unlikely to survive in the wild as the two brains make different decisions that inhibit the ability to feed or escape from predators,” said the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission while sharing the photos.

“The snake is currently being cared-for and monitored by FWC staff,” it added.

Click on the link to visit the official page of FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute: https://www.facebook.com/FWCResearch/posts/4214430728572961

(With inputs from hindinews4u.co.in)