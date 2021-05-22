Persistent cruelty: Man kills 6-month pregnant wife in Odisha’s Dhenkanal dist

By WCE 5
man kills pregnant wife odisha

Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his pregnant wife on Saturday in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. The deceased was pregnant by six months.

The deceased has been identified as Barsha Nayak.

As per reports, one Bikram Nayak killed his wife by attacking her with a wood today. The incident took place in Bangura village under Kamakhyanagar Police limits in the district.

Bikram Nayak came to home in an abriagted state at about 2 pm today and started scolding his wife. He then attacked his wife with a wood that was fixed in a swing in the house. Accordingly the woman died on the spot.

As per reports, the deceased was pregnant by six months. Bikram had married Barsha last year in Ambapalas village under Parajanga Police limits.

After getting information Kamakhyanagar Police reached the crime scene. Investigation of the case is underway.

Also read: Cyclone Yaas: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall To Be Received In These Districts Of Odisha
You might also like
State

Cyclone Yaas: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall To Be Received In These Districts Of…

State

Orissa Stevedores Ltd extends logistic support for smooth oxygen supply

State

Another 10,601 Covid-19 Patients Have Recovered In Odisha In 24 Hours

State

Bhubaneswar Reports 1076 New COVID Positive Cases today, 989 recovered: Details here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.