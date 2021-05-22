Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his pregnant wife on Saturday in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. The deceased was pregnant by six months.

The deceased has been identified as Barsha Nayak.

As per reports, one Bikram Nayak killed his wife by attacking her with a wood today. The incident took place in Bangura village under Kamakhyanagar Police limits in the district.

Bikram Nayak came to home in an abriagted state at about 2 pm today and started scolding his wife. He then attacked his wife with a wood that was fixed in a swing in the house. Accordingly the woman died on the spot.

As per reports, the deceased was pregnant by six months. Bikram had married Barsha last year in Ambapalas village under Parajanga Police limits.

After getting information Kamakhyanagar Police reached the crime scene. Investigation of the case is underway.