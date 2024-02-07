“People won’t forgive those who….,” Odisha CM slams opposition in assembly

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today came down heavily on the opposition parties for politicising every crime and trying to defame the state and its people.

In his address in the house, Patnaik spoke about the development being carried by his government. From the Parikrama project of Lord Jagannath to renovation of all the places of worships, from transformation schools and colleges to implementing the 5T principles in every department and from successfully organizing the Hockey world cup to the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, he mentioned in his speech. Even he said that Odisha played major positive role in saving people’s life across the country by providing Oxygen to 17 States.

When all these achievements were happening, I am sorry to say the Opposition was busy politicising every crime and trying to defame the state and its people, the CM said.

Yesterday the the Court in Nayagarh delivered the judgment in the tragic ‘PARI’ case. I would like to remind the Members of the Opposition about the kind of obstruction they did in this House and tried to politicise this sensitive case. “People of Odisha knew very well all those who are trying to get bail for the accused and all those who tried to derail the judicial process. Now that the accused is convicted, where will the Opposition especially the State BJP who tried to politicise this issue at the cost of stalling justice to ‘PARI’.”

“I have been a member for the last 24 years in this House, I have never seen this kind of politicisation of sensitive issues. People won’t forgive those who defame their own state for narrow political interests.”

He further said that people won’t forgive those who tried to stop Shree Mandir and Lingaraj projects. People will also not forgive those who block development of the state.

“We can do politics during elections but not on sensitive crimes, development of the state or the image of the state and its people. We should always work together for a larger cause, for a “New and Empowered Odisha,” Patnaik appealed the opposition.