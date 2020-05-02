Jajpur: Although Jajpur district of Odisha has 47 COVID 19 positive cases, people are witnessed flouting the norms of lock down and social distancing. It is to be noted that Jajpur is one of the three red zone districts in Odisha.

On Saturday, they were seen taking part in special worship at the Shani Dev temple at Kantigadia village under Dharmasala Tehsil of Jajpur district. As Saturday is considered auspicious for Lord Shani the puja had been organised.

According to sources, during the puja the devotees neither wore masks nor maintained social distancing. They did not pay heed to take any preventive measure though Coronavirus pandemic is wrecking havoc across the county in these days.

In the last few days a number of COVID positive cases have been found in this district.