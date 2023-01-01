People throng at Shrimandir on New Year, special arrangements made by administration

Puri: The Jagannath temple at Puri saw a heavy inflow of devotees on new year’s day as people visited the temple in huge numbers to see the divine trinity and seek blessings. Many people who wished to start their year on an auspicious note thronged to the temple.

A huge rush was noted in various temples of Odisha on January 1, 2023.

People also visited the sea beach at Puri to witness the first sunrise of the year in all its glory.

Since the last two years, the masses had been unable to pay their respects to Lord Jagannath due to the strict COVID restrictions. The masses have been eager to visit the temple on the first day of this year as the restrictions have been lifted.

Special arrangements have been made by the temple administration keeping in mind the huge rush of devotees on the new year’s day.