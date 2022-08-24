People suffer as water fails to recede in flood affected areas Of Puri

People suffer as water fails to recede in flood affected areas Of Puri

Puri: Even though the flood situation in the state has slighted declined, but the rainfall which is occurring due to cyclone has raised concerns for people living in flood affected are in Kanas of Puri district in Odisha.

Reportedly, the people in flood affected area are moving under 5-feet water to collect relief from boats, without fearing about drowning.

According to reports, the people living under flood affected areas have lost their source of income and livelihood.

Besides, agricultural lands and crops have been waterlogged and several villages are still under flood water.

As a result, some families are unable to get food and allegedly facing difficulties to feed their children.

The relief process is still underway in flood affected areas, whereas several families are under inundating condition.