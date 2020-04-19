Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced that the people, who have been stranded at outside of the State due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown in view of Coronavirus pandemic, will be brought back into the state soon after the withdrawn of the lock down and they will be kept in 14-day quarantine.

In a video message, the Chief Minister said lakhs of people of Odisha including daily wage workers and students have been stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown.

The State government will discuss the matter with the Union government and the concerned State government to bring back the people soon after withdrawn of the nationwide lock down, the Chief Minister said.

People returning from other states will be kept at the designated quarantine centre for 14 days. The State government will provide free food, shelter and treatment to such people, Patnaik said.

“Every gram panchayat will have registration facility. Those who are returning from other States will register themselves in the panchayats. Family members and relatives of the returnees will ensure for the compulsory registration of such persons. The returnees will be kept in 14-day quarantine. The State government will provide free food, accomodation and treatment to them ,” the Chief Minister said.

After the 14-day quarantine, the State government will provide Rs 2000 each to the returnees as incentive , he further said.

Sarpanchs will be given the power of District Collector for effective management of coronavirus outbreak , the Chief Minister said.