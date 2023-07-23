People steal chicken after van overturns in Nuapada

Nuapada: People who witnessed the accident took the opportunity and stole as many chickens as they could. no injuries have been reported.

Image Credit: IANS

Nuapada: In a recent incident, a pick-up van carrying chickens overturned. The incident took place on the Biju Expressway near Komna Block of the district.

No casualties have been reported in the accident. The driver of the van managed to escape, unharmed.

However, witnesses took advantage of the situation and looted as many chicken as they could before any authorities arrived.

 

