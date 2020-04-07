Puja to fight coronavirus

People perform Puja to combat Coronavirus in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Cuttack: Residents of Mangadeipur village under Ishani Brahmapur Gram Panchayat in Odisha’s Cuttack have performed special puja, seeking eradication of novel Coronavirus.

The villagers organised Chandipath and havan at the peeth of village deity on Ram Navami.

How ever, they followed govt guidelines and maintaining social distancing on the occasion and lit diya staying at their home.

The State has reported 41 positive cases for COVID-19, when the last reports came in.

One 72-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19, passed away in Bhubaneswar last night while two persons have been recovered in the State from the deadly Coronavirus so far.

