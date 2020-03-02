People of Jajpur felicitate CM Naveen Patnaik as he sanctions Rs 1 cr for Maa Biraja Temple

People of Jajpur felicitate CM Naveen Patnaik as he sanctions Rs 1 cr for Maa Biraja Temple

Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of people from Odisha’s Jajpur district today visited Naveen Niwas here and felicitated Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as the latter had sanctioned Rs one crore for the development of Maa Biraja Temple in the district.

The people also presented a framed photograph of Goddess Biraja to the Chief Minister on the occasion. The Chief Minister also thanked the visitors for their warm gesture.

Jajpur civic body chief Bhaba Prasad Das, BJD leaders Santosh Mallick and Debi Prasad Pani were present during the felicitation ceremony.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister had sanctioned an amount of Rs. 23 crores for the development of pilgrim amenities at as many as 23 religious institutions of the state. The religious institutions include 10 temples, 5 Churches, 6 mosques and 2 Gurudwaras from different districts across the state.

Here is the list of religious institutions which will get an assistance of Rs 1 crore each for the above purpose.

Temples:

1) Bargarh Sri Sri Nrushinghnath Temple, Index No. 1406, At-Durgapali, Po/PS-Paikmal, Bargarh Rs. 1 Crore 2) Bhadrak Maa Bhadrakali Temple, Bhadrak Rs. 1 Crore 3) Bolangir Harishankar Temple, Harishankar Rs. 1 Crore 4) Boudh Jagannath Temple, Boudh Rs. 1 Crore 5) Dhenkanal Shree Chandrasekhar Jew Bije, Kapilash Rs. 1 Crore 6) Jagatsinghpur Maa Sarala Temple, Jhankada,Tirtol Rs. 1 Crore 7) Jajpur Maa Biraja Temple, Jajpur Rs. 1 Crore 8) Keonjhar Lord Baladev Jew Temple, Keonjhar Rs. 1 Crore 9) Koraput Sri Gupteswar Temple Rs. 1 Crore 10) Nabarangpur Nilakantheswar Temple, Papdahandi Rs. 1 Crore

Church:

1) Bolangir CNI Crurch (Diocese of Sambalpur),Near Mission Field Patna Road, Bolangir Rs. 1 Crore 2) Khordha Baptist Church,Khordha Rs. 1 Crore 3) Cuttack Mount House Church, Chandini Chowk Rs. 1 Crore 4) Kalahandi St. Paul Protestant Church, Malipada,Near Bapuji School Rs. 1 Crore 5) Bhubaneswar Church of Christ (Union Church ,Unit-4), Bhubaneswar Rs. 1 Crore

Mosque:

1) Puri Jahania Pir,Puri Rs. 1 Crore 2) Sonepur Hazir Abdul Sakur Baba Tarbha Sarif Mosque Rs. 1 Crore 3) Bhadrak Dargah-E-Huzoor Mujahid-e-Millat, Dhamnagar Rs. 1 Crore 4) Balasore Bhujakhia Pir (Hajrat Swale Mohammad) Rs. 1 Crore 5) Bhubaneswar Jama Masjid,Unit -3, Bhubaneswar Rs. 1 Crore 6) Khurdha Hazarat Bukhari Pir Baba, Kaipadar Rs. 1 Crore

Gurudwar: