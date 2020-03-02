People of Jajpur felicitate CM Naveen Patnaik as he sanctions Rs 1 cr for Maa Biraja Temple
Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of people from Odisha’s Jajpur district today visited Naveen Niwas here and felicitated Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as the latter had sanctioned Rs one crore for the development of Maa Biraja Temple in the district.
The people also presented a framed photograph of Goddess Biraja to the Chief Minister on the occasion. The Chief Minister also thanked the visitors for their warm gesture.
Jajpur civic body chief Bhaba Prasad Das, BJD leaders Santosh Mallick and Debi Prasad Pani were present during the felicitation ceremony.
On Thursday, the Chief Minister had sanctioned an amount of Rs. 23 crores for the development of pilgrim amenities at as many as 23 religious institutions of the state. The religious institutions include 10 temples, 5 Churches, 6 mosques and 2 Gurudwaras from different districts across the state.
Here is the list of religious institutions which will get an assistance of Rs 1 crore each for the above purpose.
Temples:
|1)
|Bargarh
|Sri Sri Nrushinghnath Temple, Index No. 1406, At-Durgapali, Po/PS-Paikmal, Bargarh
|Rs. 1 Crore
|2)
|Bhadrak
|Maa Bhadrakali Temple, Bhadrak
|Rs. 1 Crore
|3)
|Bolangir
|Harishankar Temple, Harishankar
|Rs. 1 Crore
|4)
|Boudh
|Jagannath Temple, Boudh
|Rs. 1 Crore
|5)
|Dhenkanal
|Shree Chandrasekhar Jew Bije, Kapilash
|Rs. 1 Crore
|6)
|Jagatsinghpur
|Maa Sarala Temple, Jhankada,Tirtol
|Rs. 1 Crore
|7)
|Jajpur
|Maa Biraja Temple, Jajpur
|Rs. 1 Crore
|8)
|Keonjhar
|Lord Baladev Jew Temple, Keonjhar
|Rs. 1 Crore
|9)
|Koraput
|Sri Gupteswar Temple
|Rs. 1 Crore
|10)
|Nabarangpur
|Nilakantheswar Temple, Papdahandi
|Rs. 1 Crore
Church:
|1)
|Bolangir
|CNI Crurch (Diocese of Sambalpur),Near Mission Field Patna Road, Bolangir
|Rs. 1 Crore
|2)
|Khordha
|Baptist Church,Khordha
|Rs. 1 Crore
|3)
|Cuttack
|Mount House Church, Chandini Chowk
|Rs. 1 Crore
|4)
|Kalahandi
|St. Paul Protestant Church, Malipada,Near Bapuji School
|Rs. 1 Crore
|5)
|Bhubaneswar
|Church of Christ (Union Church ,Unit-4), Bhubaneswar
|Rs. 1 Crore
Mosque:
|1)
|Puri
|Jahania Pir,Puri
|Rs. 1 Crore
|2)
|Sonepur
|Hazir Abdul Sakur Baba Tarbha Sarif Mosque
|Rs. 1 Crore
|3)
|Bhadrak
|Dargah-E-Huzoor Mujahid-e-Millat, Dhamnagar
|Rs. 1 Crore
|4)
|Balasore
|Bhujakhia Pir (Hajrat Swale Mohammad)
|Rs. 1 Crore
|5)
|Bhubaneswar
|Jama Masjid,Unit -3, Bhubaneswar
|Rs. 1 Crore
|6)
|Khurdha
|Hazarat Bukhari Pir Baba, Kaipadar
|
Rs. 1 Crore
Gurudwar:
|1)
|Sundargarh
|Guru Singh Saheb Gurudwar ,Station Road, Rourkela
|Rs. 1 Crore
|2)
|Puri
|Bouli Math,Puri
|Rs. 1 Crore