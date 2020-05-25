Bhubaneswar: A huge number of people made beelines for purchasing liquor which was being sold offline at different liquor shops in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of several liquor shops in different parts of the State capital city early this morning after the counters began selling liquor offline by violating Odisha government’s rules.

The State government has allowed only online sale of the liquor and home delivery but it has prohibited sale of liquor at shops cross the State. However, violating the guidelines the liquor outlet owners had begun selling liquor at their counters today.

On being informed about the incident, police rushed to the shops and reportedly stopped the sale of liquor.

Police also seized a huge quantity of liquor and vehicles of customers parked near the counters.