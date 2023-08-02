People go fishing on road as 2 tonnes of fish get washed away from govt farm in Boudh

Boudh: While the incessant rainfall has wreaked havoc at different places of Odisha, an amusing scene was seen in Boudh Town today as people of the district headquarter were seen fishing on the flooded road.

Around two tonnes of fish reportedly got washed away after the Odisha government’s farm got flooded following heavy and continuous rainfall in the area.

The local residents soon rushed to the flooded road and tried to catch fish in all possible ways. While some used nets, some were seen using the bamboo traps to catch the fish.

The government farm in the Boud Town has as many as 25 ponds, where different kinds of fishes are cultivated, said sources.

“It is being 4-5 days that we have been receiving heavy rainfall in the district. It has submerged several places and affected the normal life. Some people have lost their houses while others are finding it hard to go for work to earn their daily bread,” said a local resident demanding that the district administration should take a note of the incident and help such people without any delay.