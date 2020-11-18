People Coming Under These Categories Will Get Priority For COVID Vaccination In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that people above 60 years and pregnant women will be given priority for Covid19 vaccination.

Patnaik, while taking stock of the COVID-19 management in the State, said that they will get the vaccine along with the health workers.

However, advised everyone to continue to live by the COVID restriction saying that wearing masks, cleaning hands and maintaining social distance are the only means to prevent Covid infection till the availability of the vaccine.