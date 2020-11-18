People Coming Under These Categories Will Get Priority For COVID Vaccination In Odisha

People Coming Under These Categories Will Get Priority For COVID Vaccination In Odisha

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that people above 60 years and pregnant women will be given priority for Covid19 vaccination.

Patnaik, while taking stock of the COVID-19 management in the State, said that they will get the vaccine along with the health workers.

However, advised everyone to continue to live by the COVID restriction saying that wearing masks, cleaning hands and maintaining social distance are the only means to prevent Covid infection till the availability of the vaccine.

You might also like
State

Eastern India’s Biggest Media Fest To Begin From Nov 21

State

Meet Child Prodigy Ashish Behera Who Can Answer Any Question Of Plus Two Science

State

1303 more COVID19 patients recover in Odisha, Recovery tally reach 3,01,777

State

Incredible Viral Video! Dog Jumps Into Water To Save Owner From Shark Attack; Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.