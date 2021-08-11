PEO of Digha & Mathakaragola panchayats in Dhenkanal under vigilance scanner

By WCE 7
vigilance raid in odisha

Dhenkanal: The Vigilance sleuths conducted raids at various places of Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) of Digha and Mathakaragola GP under Bhuban block at Dhenkanal district of Odisha on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

The Panchayat Executive Officer has been identified as Santosh Kumar Sahoo.

Related News

Joda block Technical Consultant in Keonjhar of Odisha under…

Senior clerk of Odisha under vigilance scanner, Raids…

The Odisha Vigilance includes five teams comprising one DSP, seven Inspectors and other staff conducted simultaneous raids at five places in Dhenkanal district.

Till the last reports came in, one triple storeyed building, two single storeyed buildings at Kamakshya Nagar have been unearthed. The raids are underway and further details are awaited.

You might also like
State

22 carat and 24 carat gold price increases in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s gold…

State

Odisha registers 65 more Covid-19 deaths

State

Odisha logs 1078 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Tally rises to 9,90,075

State

Fuel prices continues to remain constant in Bhubaneswar, Check rates here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.