PEO of Digha & Mathakaragola panchayats in Dhenkanal under vigilance scanner

Dhenkanal: The Vigilance sleuths conducted raids at various places of Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) of Digha and Mathakaragola GP under Bhuban block at Dhenkanal district of Odisha on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

The Panchayat Executive Officer has been identified as Santosh Kumar Sahoo.

The Odisha Vigilance includes five teams comprising one DSP, seven Inspectors and other staff conducted simultaneous raids at five places in Dhenkanal district.

Till the last reports came in, one triple storeyed building, two single storeyed buildings at Kamakshya Nagar have been unearthed. The raids are underway and further details are awaited.