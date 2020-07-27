Khurdha:The Panchayat level executive officer (PEO) of Jaripada panchayat under Chilika block in Khurda district has been detained for demanding money from a returnee in the quarantine center.

In a video that has gone viral, the PEO Ajay Kumar Rayguru has been seen asking a youth who had returned from Dubai to pay Rs 120 per day for his stay in the quarantine center.

It can be also seen in the video that Rayguru was charging him Rs 1920 for his 16-days stay with additional charge of Rs 2500.

Meanwhile, the administration has started an investigation into the matter and has assured to take immediate action against the officer.

On the other hand, the PEO has admitted that he had taken Rs 2500 from the returnee as per the government guideline.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the Odisha government has made it mandatory for those who return to Odisha to undergo a quarantine in the state quarantine centers or in the homes.The state government has been also providing free food for the returnees in the quarantine centers during their stay.