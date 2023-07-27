PEO beaten up in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha!

Mayurbhanj: A Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha has been beaten up mercilessly by an elderly couple.

According to reports, the PEO of Sarasakna block in Mayurbhanj district has been chased on the roads and beaten up mercilessly.

It was alleged by the elderly couple that, the PEO even after repeated requests was not releasing their old age allowance.

It has been said that, the people have not been given their old age allowance since the past 11 months at a stretch.

Further it is worth mentioning that the people in the panchayat were at their wits end, they used all possible legal means to get their allowances but in vain.

Panchayat officials were regularly neglecting their duties and were coming in an inebriated state to the office on a daily basis. Complaints were brought but they had fallen in deaf ears.

The villagers thus decided to resort to violence to teach the PEO a lesson. Deatailed reports awaited in this case.