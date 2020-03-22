Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Centre has released the pending installment of the grants to state governments under the 14th Finance Commission that was withheld as local elections had not been taken place in these territories, Finance Minister’s office said on Saturday.

The move was required in order to ensure that the basic services provided by local bodies are not affected.

“Due to #COVID2019, the local bodies have to especially focus on providing basic civic services and ensure cleanliness.

The amounts to Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu have been released for urban and rural local bodies wherever applicable,”

Sitharaman Office tweeted on Saturday and said, “The amount released totals Rs 2,570.0813 crore, with Rs 940.8063 crore for rural local bodies and Rs 1,629.275 crore for urban local bodies. The amounts have already been credited to the accounts of the respective State governments. #IndiaFightsCorona.”