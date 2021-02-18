PDS Beneficiaries of Delang block in Puri dist to get ration through eye scan

Delang: The Public Distribution System (PDS) beneficiaries of Delang block in Puri district of Odisha will soon get ration through retina scanning. Earlier they were getting the same through thumb impression scanning through machine.

As per reports, elderly persons were facing problem when giving thumb impression during receiving rice, Kerosene oil etc. under the PDS system of the Government. Also, the dealers were facing problem for authorization of the thumb impressions.

Keeping this in view, retina scanning will shortly be introduced in Delang block of Puri. Recently, a training session was organised in the block to aware the dealers about eye scanning for beneficiaries. This step by the Odisha government has been welcomed by the dealers.

The supply officer said this will be more convenient for the beneficiaries who were facing problem earlier to get PDS ration through putting thumb impression on a scanner machine.