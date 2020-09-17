Bhubaneswar: Prabhakar Baburao Ninawe, an officer of Indian Railways Stores Service (IRSS) of 1986 batch has taken over as new Principal Chief Material Manager (PCMM) of East Coast Railway, yesterday. Before joining to this new post, Ninawe was working as Chief Material Manager (CMM) of Integrated Coach factory (ICF), Perambur, Chennai.

Ninawe has worked in various important capacities over Indian Railways like Divisional Railway Manager, Rajkot Division of Western Railways, Additional Divisional manager of Nanded Division of South Central Railway, Chief Material Manager of South Central Railway at Secunderabad, Southern Railway at Chennai and Central Railway at Mumbai. He has also worked in various capacities in Central Railway Mumbai and South Western Railway at Hubbali.

After completion of B.Tech from NIT, Nagpur and M.Tech from IIT, Mumbai, Ninawe joined as Asst. Material Manager of Central Railway in 1989. He has undergone training on Strategic Management to Sanghai in China and Paris & Lyon of France in 2012 by International Strategic Management Training Institute. Similarly, he had also gone to SDA/Baconi of Millan, Itally in 2018 for getting training on Strategic Management. He had also visited Colombo of Srilanka to attend International Programme of Bharat Scouts & Guides in 2014.

Nanawe has received National Railway Award from Minister of Railways for his outstanding service and performance to Indian Railways.