Principal Chief Material Manager of East Coast Railway

PB Ninawe takes over as new Principal Chief Material Manager of East Coast Railway

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Prabhakar Baburao Ninawe, an officer of Indian Railways Stores Service (IRSS) of 1986 batch has taken over as new Principal Chief Material Manager (PCMM) of East Coast Railway, yesterday. Before joining to this new post,  Ninawe was working as Chief Material Manager (CMM) of Integrated Coach factory (ICF), Perambur, Chennai.

Ninawe has worked in various important capacities over Indian Railways like Divisional Railway Manager, Rajkot Division of Western Railways, Additional Divisional manager of Nanded Division of South Central Railway, Chief Material Manager of South Central Railway at Secunderabad, Southern Railway at Chennai and Central Railway at Mumbai. He has also worked in various capacities in Central Railway Mumbai and South Western Railway at Hubbali.

Related News

East Coast Railway loads ashes for cement plants amid…

East Coast Railway closes another Manned Level Crossing Gate…

Tushar Kanti Mandal joins as Principal Chief Personnel…

NEET 2020 Exam: East Coast Railways to run four special…

After completion of B.Tech from NIT, Nagpur and M.Tech from IIT, Mumbai,  Ninawe joined as Asst. Material Manager of Central Railway in 1989. He has undergone training on Strategic Management to Sanghai in China and Paris & Lyon of France in 2012 by International Strategic Management Training Institute. Similarly, he had also gone to SDA/Baconi of Millan, Itally in 2018 for getting training on Strategic Management. He had also visited Colombo of Srilanka to attend International Programme of Bharat Scouts & Guides in 2014.

Nanawe has received National Railway Award from Minister of Railways for his outstanding service and performance to Indian Railways.

You might also like
State

Congress leader Rajkishore Behera quits party ahead of Tirtol bypoll

State

Goddess Samaleswari of Sambalpur wears Dhabalmukhi Besha on Mahalaya

State

20-year-old tribal girl gangraped in Odisha’s Rourkela

State

Covid-19 enforcement activities to be intensified in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack : DGP

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7